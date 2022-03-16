25-year-old man shot dead while driving on Chicago's South Side

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Wednesday, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man was driving southbound in the 11900 block of south Lafayette just after 3 a.m., when shots were fired.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Police said the man continued driving until he struck the fence of a residence, before coming to a stop.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, and was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.