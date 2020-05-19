25th employee contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s office

Another employee at the Cook County Circuit Court clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 25.

The latest employee to test positive was assigned to the accounting department, located in the Daley Center, 50 W. Washington St., Room 1005, and last reported for work on May 14th, according to a statement from the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County. The person has been hospitalized.

The Clerk’s Office’s Department of Facilities Management and MB Real Estate have been notified to deep clean and sanitize the area where the employee worked, the clerk’s office said.

Employees who came into close contact with the person have been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and look out for symptoms of coronavirus, the clerk’s office said.