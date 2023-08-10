26-year-old man shot while walking down the street in Burnside

A man was shot while walking down the street in Burnside Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:35 p.m., a 26-year-old man was walking down the street in the 9400 block of South Vernon when a dark-colored Jeep drove by and a person inside fired shots, police said.

The man was struck in the back and arm and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.