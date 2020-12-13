27-year-old homeless man reported missing from South Loop

article

A 27-year-old man has been reported missing from South Loop.

Charles Luis was last heard from via telephone about 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and is missing from the 1400 block of South Canal Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He is homeless and uses shelters, frequents Haitian restaurants and the lakefront.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Luis 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and has an olive complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.