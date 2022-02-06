28-year-old man shot in arm while standing outside

A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm in Chicago Sunday.

Police said the man was standing outside in the 7100 block of S. Sawyer, when a dark-color SUV stopped near him. A person inside the car then began to fire shots at the man.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the left arm and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.