29-year-old critically wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting after argument: police

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after an argument turned violent in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

A 29-year-old man was involved in a verbal argument with an unknown man around 2:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of W. Diversey Avenue.

The offender pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots in the victim's direction. The victim was struck in the right forearm, right arm, and chest, and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The offender fled the scene on foot. No one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.