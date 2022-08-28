29-year-old man found shot on porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

A 29-year-old man is good condition after being shot on a porch in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, the victim was shot in the abdomen.

Chicago police say the victim was very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refused to answer any questions.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.