Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2026: Everything you need to know

The Brief Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2026 takes place Jun 6-7 at Huntington Bank Pavilion. Headliners include Tiësto, Zedd, DJ Snake, Alan Walker, and Excision. Tickers go on sale Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. CT.



Beyond Wonderland Chicago is back this summer with two days of electronic dance music, immersive experiences, and some of the biggest names in EDM.

What we know:

The festival takes place Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7, at Huntington Bank Pavilion, marking its third edition in the Windy City.

Beyond Wonderland Chicago will feature performances across four stages, showcasing a mix of house, techno, bass, and mainstream electronic music.

Headliners include Tiësto, Zedd, DJ Snake, Alan Walker, and Excision. Fans can also catch sets from Chicago house pioneer Green Velvet, Layton Giordani, Zeds Dead, Loco Dice and more.

The backstory:

Since its Chicago debut in 2024, Beyond Wonderland has become one of the Midwest’s premier electronic music events.

Attendees can expect immersive visuals, interactive experiences, and a broad range of electronic sub-genres designed to appeal to both casual fans and hardcore EDM enthusiasts.

What's next:

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 6, at 12 p.m. CT. Two-day general admission, GA+, and 21+ VIP passes can be purchased online at chicago.beyondwonderland.com.