$2M in additional federal funding going toward Chicago's CTA

Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin says $2-million in additional federal funding is coming to the CTA.

The money will be used to upgrade the CTA 103rd street bus garage to accommodate electric vehicles.

The CTA has about two dozen electric buses in use, but the goal is to transition the entire fleet to 100-percent electric.

"We are investing in this because our goal is to beat the deadline – the deadline for being all electric buses on the CTA is 2040, 18 years from now. We want this to happen much sooner. Cleaning up the air in and around Chicago," Durbin said.

Senator Durbin also announced $500,000 of federal funding for workforce training. This money will go to the union IBEW Local to expand high school training programs in the electrical industry.