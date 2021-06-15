2nd mass shooting of the day: Multiple people wounded on Chicago's West Side

At least four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on the West Side in the city’s second mass shooting of the day.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Two males with gunshot wounds were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, officials said. Another male and a female were taken to Stroger Hospital. Their conditions were also stabilized.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release details on the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting is the second on Tuesday with at least four gunshot victims, and it is the fourth mass shooting in Chicago in a little over a week.

Earlier Tuesday, four people were fatally shot and four others wounded inside a house in the 6200 block of South Morgan in Englewood.