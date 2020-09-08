2nd suspect in fatal Waukegan shooting turns self in

article

The second suspect in a fatal shooting of a 63-year-old woman in Waukegan has turned has turned himself in to police.

Damar McDonald turned himself into police Sept. 6 a first-degree murder arrest warrant, police said.

Police said he fired the shots that killed Annie Nunnally of North Chicago, according to police.

About 8 p.m. Aug. 22, officers responded to the 600 block of McAlister Avenue, for calls of a person laying in the street and found a woman with a gunshot wound, Waukegan police said.

She ran to the street where officers found her and was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation found that she was at a party at a home on the block when an argument broke out between two men that she tried to break up, police said. As she tried to mediate the fight, at least one shot was fired, striking her.

Achley Cruz-Oquendo, 32, was arrested earlier for obstruction of justice, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waukegan police at 847-360-9001.