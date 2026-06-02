5 abandoned homes catch fire in Harvey, alderwoman speaks out

The Brief Five abandoned homes caught fire around 3 a.m. Tuesday in Harvey. No injuries were immediately reported. A nearby power outage remains in effect as city leaders call for changes to address abandoned properties.



Five abandoned homes caught fire early Tuesday morning in Chicago's south suburbs, leaving some nearby residents without electricity.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. near 155th Street and Turlington Avenue in Harvey. Five homes were involved in the blaze, and no injuries were immediately reported.

According to Alderwoman Colby Chapman, the homes had been abandoned for nearly 10 years.

She added that electricity is out near 155th Street and Broadway. ComEd has been notified, but there is no timetable for when power will be restored.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

What they're saying:

Chapman said abandoned properties have been a recurring issue in Harvey for years and that the city council is working on legislation to address deteriorating homes and hold property owners accountable.

"This [Tuesday morning fire] is right here in the second ward where I serve. And for about 20 years, many of these homes have been abandoned. And it's just gonna take an overall coordinated effort as we continue to move forward to bring the city back on its feet. And we're identifying and just overall looking at solutions that can be supportive to the many homes that are in a very dilapidated condition. I think much of this, we have to put the onus on the landowners and ensure that we have a correspondence with them for negligence and holding them accountable for, you know, leaving these distressed properties in our city," Chapman said.

While students are out of school for the summer, Chapman said she has not seen evidence of youth involvement in fires at abandoned properties. Instead, she said, long-vacant homes can attract squatters and other activity that creates safety concerns for the community.