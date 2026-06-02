Man accused of following boys into Chicago bathroom, fondling himself, touching one

The Brief CPD is looking to identify a man who they say followed two boys into a store bathroom. He allegedly fondled himself and touched one of the boys during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD.



Police are looking to identify a man accused of sexual abuse after following two boys into a bathroom on the city's Northwest Side last week, according to police.

What we know:

On Friday, at about 1:30 p.m., police said a man followed two boys around the DD's Discounts store in the 3900 block of North Cicero Avenue in Portage Park.

At some point, he allegedly followed the boys into the bathroom and began to fondle himself while one of the children was in a stall and did not allow the boy to leave.

The man then touched the other boy in an inappropriate manner while the child was urinating, according to police.

The boys left the bathroom when another person entered the room, police said.

Suspect in Portage Park bathroom incident. | CPD

The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 25 and 30, with short black hair and weighing about 180 to 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses and big headphones, a gray sweatshirt, black shorts and black gym shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-492-3810 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDtip.com using reference number JK275145.