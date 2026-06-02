Chicago weather: Sunshine, 80s return as summerlike warmth builds

The Brief Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures are expected through Thursday. Highs climb from the 70s today into the upper 80s by Thursday and continue through early next week. Showers and thunderstorms are increasingly likely Friday and Saturday before drier weather returns Sunday.



Splendiferous weather is on the way for the next couple of days!

Today will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 70s. On-shore winds will make it cooler by the lake. Tonight will be moonlit and pleasantly cool with lows in the 50s.

What's next:

On Wednesday we begin a string of days in the 80s. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine with a high of 82. It will be a few degrees cooler at the lakefront.

Much warmer air arrives starting Thursday and continuing into next week. On Thursday we’ll make it into the upper 80s and southwest winds will push that warmth all the way to the lakefront. Skies will be mostly sunny.

On Friday confidence is growing in showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday the chance of showers and thunderstorms continues with highs again in the mid 80s. The chance of rain looks much lower now for Sunday with high temperatures once again in the mid to upper 80s.

Similar temperatures are likely on Monday under partly sunny skies.