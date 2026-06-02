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Chicago police: Man found stabbed to death in Chatham

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 2, 2026 5:45 AM CDT
Published June 2, 2026 5:45 AM CDT

The Brief

    • A 48-year-old man was found with stab wounds Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood.
    • The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue.
    • Area Two detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been announced.

CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed to death Monday night on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

Man fatally stabbed in Chatham

What we know:

Police said officers responded to the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue in the city's Chatham neighborhood at about 9:25 p.m. after a 48-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the stabbing, and the identity of the victim is still unknown.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyChathamNews