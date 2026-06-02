Chicago police: Man found stabbed to death in Chatham

The Brief A 48-year-old man was found with stab wounds Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue. Area Two detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been announced.



A man was found stabbed to death Monday night on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

Man fatally stabbed in Chatham

What we know:

Police said officers responded to the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue in the city's Chatham neighborhood at about 9:25 p.m. after a 48-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the stabbing, and the identity of the victim is still unknown.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.