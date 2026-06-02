Chicago police: Man found stabbed to death in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed to death Monday night on Chicago's South Side, according to police.
Man fatally stabbed in Chatham
What we know:
Police said officers responded to the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue in the city's Chatham neighborhood at about 9:25 p.m. after a 48-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his body.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the stabbing, and the identity of the victim is still unknown.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.