3 accused of sex trafficking at Spring Grove spa

Three people are accused of running a sex trafficking ring out of a spa in northwest suburban Spring Grove.

Un Hui Wilcox, Hyun Nam and Jial Lee were arrested Wednesday after authorities conducted a raid at Spring Spa, 2020 U.S. Route 12, and found about $26,000 in cash and over $10,000 in checks, as well as multiple workers, the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office said.

Hui Wilcox was charged with three counts of promoting prostitution, while Nam was charged with one count, prosecutors said. Lee was charged with one count of prostitution.

The workers who were removed from the spa were offered services including housing and psychological treatment, prosecutors said.