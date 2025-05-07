3 alleged gang members federally charged in deadly crime spree across Chicago area

The Brief Three alleged members of the Spanish Gangster Disciples were federally indicted for a violent 2020 crime spree in Chicago and the suburbs, including three murders, multiple carjackings, and arson. Maverick Cela, one of the accused, was identified as a gang leader, according to prosecutors. U.S. Attorney Sergio Acosta and the FBI pledged continued efforts to crack down on gang violence using federal law enforcement tools.



Three alleged members of a Chicago street gang have been charged in a federal indictment with conspiring to commit multiple murders and carjackings across the city and suburbs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Edson Resendez, 23; Maverick Cela, 24; and Prezila Apreza, 24, are accused of carrying out the violent acts as part of their association with the Spanish Gangster Disciples, a criminal organization based on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to a second superseding indictment filed in U.S. District Court.

Cela was identified as one of the gang’s leaders, according to prosecutors.

The indictment alleges that in a two-week span in 2020, the trio and other gang members were involved in three murders, two attempted murders, four carjackings, one attempted carjacking and an act of arson.

What they're saying:

"Combating the unacceptable level of gang violence in the Chicago area has been and will continue to be a top priority in our Office," said U.S. Attorney Boutros. "As I mark my first 30 days as the United States Attorney, I want to emphasize that we are using every available federal law enforcement tool to bring impactful cases that hold violent gang members accountable and reduce violent crime."

"The FBI is committed to eradicating neighborhood street gangs and the violence unleashed in our communities," said FBI Chicago SAC DePodesta. "This investigation is just one of many cases worked by FBI Chicago’s Violent Crime Task Force along with our dedicated Task Force Officers (TFOs) and local law enforcement partners. We remain united in using all available resources to ensure that groups like these can no longer harm Chicago’s residents."

What's next:

All three suspects remain in custody. Arraignments on the new charges have not yet been scheduled.