3 armed robberies tied to motorcycle sale scams in Chicago, 1 victim shot

Police are warning Chicago residents about a string of armed robberies tied to motorcycle sale scams that occurred over the last few weeks.

In each incident, a victim attempted to purchase a motorcycle advertised for sale on a social media site, police said.

When the victim arrived, one of the offenders led the victim to the rear of a nearby residence, where the other offenders then displayed guns and took the victim's money.

In one of the robberies, an offender shot the victim.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

7100 block of South Champlain Avenue on April 27 at 6:20 p.m.

7200 block of South Langley Avenue on May 15 at 4:10 p.m.

7100 block of South Langley Avenue on May 23 at 7:50 p.m.

Chicago police said the offenders are described as three to four African American males between the ages of 18 and 25. They were wearing dark-colored clothing.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at (312) 747-8384.