3 arrested after driving stolen Kia into CPD squad car, injuring 2 officers

Three people are in custody after striking a Chicago police squad car with a stolen Kia and injuring two officers Monday evening in the Oakland neighborhood.

The stolen Kia with three male occupants was traveling westbound in the 700 block of East 38th Place around 7:50 p.m. when they struck a Chicago police squad car that was traveling southbound on Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

The stolen car then came to rest after striking a parked vehicle and the three occupants ran away in different directions.

Responding officers took all three into custody and a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Both officers in the squad car suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals for medical attention, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.