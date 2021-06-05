3 arrested after man shot in South Loop

Three males were arrested in connection to a shooting in South Loop late Friday night.

A 30-year-old man was standing outside about 11 p.m. when he was shot in the leg by a male in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

A witness saw the shooter get in a car with two other males and they were arrested shortly after, according to police.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was serious, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.