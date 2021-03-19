3 arrested after shots fired in the Loop, no injuries reported

Three people were arrested early Friday after shots were fired in the Loop.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 12:30 a.m. in the first block of East Lake Street, according to Chicago police.

A hotel security guard gave officers a description of the shooters and their vehicle, a silver Infiniti G35, which they found parked in the first block of East Wacker Drive with three people inside, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The three people were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

No one was shot or injured in the incident, and there was no property damage, according to police.

Charges are pending in this case.