3 arrested after shots fired in the Loop, no injuries reported
CHICAGO - Three people were arrested early Friday after shots were fired in the Loop.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 12:30 a.m. in the first block of East Lake Street, according to Chicago police.
A hotel security guard gave officers a description of the shooters and their vehicle, a silver Infiniti G35, which they found parked in the first block of East Wacker Drive with three people inside, police said.
The three people were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.
No one was shot or injured in the incident, and there was no property damage, according to police.
Charges are pending in this case.