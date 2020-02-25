3 arrested after woman helps steals car of man she arranged to meet on Far South Side

A woman and her two alleged accomplices were arrested Tuesday after she arranged to meet a man in West Pullman as a ruse to steal his car, police said.

The man, 22, met the woman, 24, about 8:10 a.m. in the 300 block of West 120th Street where she asked him to accompany her to the alley, Chicago police said.

When they arrived, two men stepped up and held a gun to his head, police said.

They punched him in the head and took his keys, phone and 2011 Nissan, police said.

Officers spotted the vehicle shortly after and arrested the males inside, ages 17 and 20, police said. The woman was also arrested.

It was unclear why the man was meeting with the woman.

No charges have been filed.