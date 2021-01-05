3 arrested in armed robbery in unincorporated Frankfort Township

Three people were arrested Monday afternoon in connection with an armed robbery in unincorporated Frankfort Township.

About 4:35 p.m., officers responding to calls of an armed robbery in the 7700 block of Harbor Court, were told by a woman that she was at her home when a black Kia Soul pulled carrying four males, according to the Will County Sheriff’s office. One of the males got out of the Kia armed with a gun and demanded money.

She dropped her purse and the male took about $30 before fleeing in the Kia, police said. Officers learned that a similar car was reported as being involved in a criminal trespass complaint in neighboring Mokena just before the robbery and that the car was stolen from Chicago.

Tinley Park police located the Kia driving north on Harlem Avenue, followed it, and provided location updates to the Illinois State Police, police said. State police attempted to stop the Kia near Interstate 57 and Interstate 94, and the car crashed near 83rd Street on I-94.

Three of the four passengers from the Kia were taken into custody, and three guns were found in the car, police said. The fourth person was able to get away.

Charges are pending as Will County sheriffs continue to investigate.