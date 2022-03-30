3 bills introduced in Illinois that would make college more affordable in the state

With the cost of college going up, state lawmakers introduced new laws that will make it more affordable in Illinois.

Three Democratic state senators announced three bills in Springfield Wednesday.

One would give tax credits to families of students going to college in state.

Another would make text books more affordable, and a third adds flexibility to map grants — so they can be used for more than classes and fees.

"We'll be giving working families some financial relief when undertaking a student's tuition as well as supporting students who want to stay in Illinois and contribute to our great state," said Sen. Laura Murphy.

The bills are not expected to make it to a vote before the legislative session ends April 8