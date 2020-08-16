3 charged after protest in Loop

article

Three people are facing felony charges in connection with a protest Saturday that devolved into violent confrontations between police and protesters in the Loop.

Jeremey Johnson, 25, of Lake View, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer for allegedly hitting an officer in the head with a skateboard multiple times, Chicago police said.

Nicoline Arlet, 24, allegedly took a body camera that had been ripped off an officer, police said. The Pilsen resident was charged with theft of government property.

Eighteen-year-old Elena Chamorro, of Lake View, was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer after she allegedly “battered a uniformed deputy chief of police,” police said. She also faces a count of misdemeanor mob action.

Chamorro and Arlet appeared in bond court Saturday, according to court records. Bond information was not immediately available, but both are due back in court Aug. 24th.

Johnson’s bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.