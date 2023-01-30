3 charged in armed carjacking in Ashburn

article

Three men were charged in connection with an armed carjacking Friday in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21, and Marvin Barber, 20, are accused of taking a vehicle from a 53-year-old woman at gunpoint around 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 83rd Street, police said.

They were arrested roughly an hour later in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue, police said.

Each man was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. Johnson was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

The trio are scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.