3 charged in downtown looting

Two men and a 17-year-old boy are facing felony charges in connection with August looting in the downtown area.

Micheal Marshall, 42, of Park Manor, and 25-year-old Nathaniel Porter, of South Shore, are each charged with several counts of burglary and looting by an individual, Chicago police said.

The teen is charged with one count each of burglary and looting, police said.

The charges stem from looting incidents early in the morning of Aug. 10, police said, when crowds of people broke into stores in downtown and on the Near North Side.

Marshall, Porter and the 17-year-old were expected to appear in court Friday.