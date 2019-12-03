3 charged with selling gun, drugs illegally on Facebook

article

Three men have been charged with using Facebook to sell illegal drugs and guns.

They were arrested Wednesday as part of Chicago police’s “Operation FaceBOOKED,” which targets the illegal sale of guns and drugs on the social medial platform, according to police.

Seven weapons were seized during the operation, police said in news conference Tuesday.

“Today’s announcement will help educate everyone on how someone of these dangerous weapons are being sold, and how social media conglomerates like Facebook are encouraging this type of illegal activity by turning a blind eye in the name of member privacy,” interim police Supt. Charlie Beck said in the news conference.

Jasper Pintor, 22, of Marquette Park, is charged with five felony counts of delivery of a firearm, four counts of selling narcotics, two counts of armed violence, two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and a count of gunrunning, police said.

Thomas Lucas, 27, of Logan Square, is charged with two felony counts of manufacture and delivery of heroin, and two counts of possessing narcotics, police said.

Samantha Pierce, 27, of Portage Park, is charged with two felony counts of manufacture and delivery of cocaine, police said.

They are due for bail hearings on Tuesday.