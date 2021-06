Three officers are in the hospital after a car crashed into their vehicle Sunday morning.

Chicago police said the officers were in an unmarked car and were hit at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Cicero Avenue.

A black vehicle ran a red light and struck them. The vehicle did not stop, and CPD is still looking for the driver.

The officers are all expected to be recover.