3 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt in Austin crash

Three Chicago police officers and a man were injured in a crash Monday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The officers were riding in an unmarked SUV around 9 p.m. when a blue Chrysler ran a stop sign in the 300 block of North Laramie and crashed into them, police said.

One officer suffered a broken leg while the other two sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 20-year-old driver of the Chrysler was uninjured in the crash while his 19-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, police said.

Citations are pending against the driver of the Chrysler.