3 Chicago teens with BB guns carjack delivery driver in Joliet: police

Three teenagers from Chicago allegedly carjacked a delivery driver with BB guns Wednesday evening in suburban Joliet.

They confronted the driver as she returned to her vehicle about 6:50 p.m. in the the 1400 block of Mason Avenue, Joliet police said in a statement.

One of them demanded her belongings and her vehicle, police said. They allegedly jumped in her car and drove off.

Moments later, state police pulled over the car near Interstate 80 and Francis Road and arrested the teens, police said.

Police allegedly recovered three black BB guns from the car.

Rickie Jones, 19, Cornelius Aaron, 19, and a 15-year-old boy were charged with aggravated robbery and vehicular hijacking, police said.

Court information was not immediately available.