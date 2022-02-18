3 children among 6 hospitalized after carbon monoxide detected in Back of the Yards home

Three children and three adults were hospitalized Friday after carbon monoxide was detected inside a Back of the Yards home.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a home around 3 a.m. in the 4900 block of Seeley Avenue after someone in the residence checked into a hospital for poisoning symptoms, police said.

Firefighters detected carbon monoxide levels in the home and initiated a Level One hazmat response.

Three adults and three children were sent to Holy Cross Hospital as a precaution, police said. They were listed in good condition, per CPD.

Firefighters secured the home's gas line, police said.