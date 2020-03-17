3 control tower technicians at Midway test positive for COVID-19

article

The air traffic control tower at Midway Airport is being temporarily shut down Tuesday after multiple employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Earlier today, several technicians at the facility tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the FAA said in a statement. “The airport remains open and operations will continue at a reduced rate until the situation is resolved.”

Incoming flights are seeing delays of about 30 minutes, while departures have not been heavily affected, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“The air traffic system is a resilient system with multiple backups in place,” the FAA said.

“This shift is a regular execution of a longstanding contingency plan to ensure continued operations. Each facility across the country has a similar plan that has been updated and tested in recent years.”

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.