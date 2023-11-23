3 Cook County men charged after allegedly robbing Midlothian liquor store, holding employees at gunpoint

Three men have been charged after allegedly robbing a Midlothian liquor store Wednesday morning.

Gentree Mcelroy, 53, of Hometown, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a controlled substance and a parole violation warrant.

Lourenzie Conner, 52, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery and aggravated fleeing to elude a peace officer.

Michael D. Lewis, 35, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery.

Around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to Emporium Liquor, located near 147th Street and Pulaski Road, for a report of an armed robbery.

"Upon arrival, officers saw one subject coming outside with proceeds, another subject was coming out behind that individual wearing a ski mask," said Chief Daniel Delaney, Midlothian Police Department. "The subject that was carrying the proceeds fled to an awaiting van."

As one suspect sped off with police in pursuit, the offender wearing the ski mask re-entered the business, according to Delaney.

"We later found out there was a third subject that was holding the witnesses and employees at gunpoint," said Delaney.

Michael D. Lewis, 35 (right), Gentree Mcelroy, 53 (middle), Lourenzie Conner, 52 (right)

Meanwhile, inside, hostages were forced onto the ground, according to police.

Once SWAT teams arrived, officers moved in.

"As soon as the officers entered the store, [the offenders] retreated into the cooler area, no longer having hostages, and the officers were able to get those individuals out safely," said Delaney.

With those customers and employees safe, police spent hours negotiating with the barricaded gunmen.

Around 1:30 p.m., the suspects surrendered.

As for that third offender, he only made it about 15 miles and was arrested near Englewood.

None of the hostages were hurt, and police say no shots were fired during the incident.

All three suspects will be transported to Markham Courthouse for a detention hearing.

The Village of Midlothian is reminding residents to enroll in its emergency alert system called CodeRED.