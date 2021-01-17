3 critically hurt in Grand Crossing shooting

Three men were shot and critically wounded in an apartment building early Sunday in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Someone opened fire about 2:50 a.m. in the fourth-floor hallway in the 6400 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old was shot in the back and left side of torso, while a 42-year-old was shot in the elbow and arm, police said. The third man, 20, was struck in the armpit and leg.

They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.