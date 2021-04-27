3 critically injured in Evergreen Park crash

Three people were critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in suburban Evergreen Park.

The crash happened about 5:10 a.m. in the 9200 block of Western Avenue, Evergreen Park police said in a statement.

Three occupants were ejected from the vehicle and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Western Avenue was closed until 11 a.m. as crews worked to clear the scene, police said.

Evergreen Park police are investigating the cause of the crash.