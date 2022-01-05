3 dead, another injured in River Grove house fire

Three people died and a man was injured in a house fire Wednesday morning in west suburban River Grove.

The fire began around 9 a.m. in the garage and spread to the rest of residence in the 2300 block of North Grove Street, officials said.

Three adults were found dead inside the home and a man was transported to a Loyola University Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, according to River Grove Fire Chief Sean Flynn

"[It was a ] heavy fire load, luckily the wind wasn't as bad as it is now, it would have been a lot worse," Flynn said. "This type of weather we did have some water problems, frozen hydrants, things like that, wind conditions. Thank your first responders that are out there in this type of weather. As you guys can see, it's hard to work under this."

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

