3 delivery drivers robbed, carjacked on same West Side block in October

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - Police are warning delivery drivers about a string of robberies and carjackings happening at the same address in the Austin neighborhood.

The carjacker orders food to be delivered to 1051 N. Menard Avenue. When the delivery driver arrives, they are robbed and forced out of their vehicle, police said.

The robberies and carjackings happened:

  • At 11:28 p.m. on Oct. 8
  • At 2 a.m. on Oct. 12
  • At 8:30 p.m. on Oct 23

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.