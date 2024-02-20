3 hurt, 1 in custody after 'domestic' attack in Barrington

Three people were injured and one person was arrested after attacking a member of their family Monday evening in northwest suburban Barrington.

Barrington police responded to a call of a domestic-related incident around 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Walton Street, officials said. The victim was apparently attacked by another family, according to police.

Three people were transported to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Police said charges are pending.

No further information has been provided.