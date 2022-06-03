3 hurt, gun recovered in Avalon Park crash

Three men were hurt and a gun was recovered after a crash Thursday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood.

A Dodge Charger occupied by two men was traveling northbound in the 8200 block South Stony Island when it struck a Lexus sedan that was going west on 83rd Street, police said.

The men in the Charger were taken into custody and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to officials. Their conditions and injuries were not immediately available.

A handgun was also recovered from the Charger, police said.

The man who was driving the Lexus was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.

Citations are pending. Area Two detectives are investigating.