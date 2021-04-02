3 hurt in Bronzeville crash involving CFD vehicle

Three men were hurt after a Jeep struck a Chicago Fire Department vehicle and caused five additional vehicles to crash Friday in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The Jeep was traveling north about 5:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Indiana Avenue when it struck a CFD vehicle driving west on 47th Street with sirens activated, Chicago police said.

The collision caused five additional vehicles to crash, police said.

Three men, ages, 19, 21, and 28, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment following the crash, police said.

Police have not yet released information on the conditions of the three men.