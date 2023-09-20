3 Illinois gas station owners underreported over $50M in sales, attorney general says
PEORIA, Ill. - The Illinois Attorney General's Office charged three men Wednesday who own and operate a dozen central and southern Illinois gas stations for allegedly underreporting over $50 million in sales from 2019 to 2022.
Roger Multani, 29, of Peoria, Illinois, was charged with the following:
- One count of theft of property over $1 million
- 15 counts of theft of government property over $100,000
- Three counts of theft of government property over $100,000
- 14 counts of sales tax evasion over $100,000
- Three counts of sales tax evasion between $10,000 and $100,000
- One count of wire fraud
Jitender (Jay) Singh, 33, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with the following:
- One count of theft of property over $1 million
- 15 counts of theft of government property over $100,000
- Three counts of theft of government property over $100,000
- Eight counts of sales tax evasion over $100,000,
- Three counts of sales tax evasion between $10,000 and $100,000
- One count of wire fraud
Surinder (Paul) Singh, 34, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with five counts of sales tax evasion.
According to Raoul's office, between Jan. 1, 2019 and July 20, 2022, the three men allegedly collected millions of dollars in taxable revenue from customers and failed to remit the collected sales tax to the state of Illinois, which produced more than $4 million in tax liability.
"Individuals who underreport sales taxes are stealing from the state and from the residents in their communities who rely on the important programs and services stolen tax revenues are intended to fund," Raoul said. "I appreciate the continued partnership of the Illinois Department of Revenue as we work together to hold these individuals accountable."
Raoul’s office says the men allegedly underreported the sales from the following Illinois gas stations, which they own and operate:
- Kamla Kaur Gas Stations, 1100 N. Main St., Peoria
- Kamla Kaur Group, 9109 N. Allen St., Peoria
- Kamla Kaur Petroleum, 4310 N. Knoxville Ave and 4709 N. Sterling Ave., Peoria
- Kamla Kaur Enterprises, 3903 Baring Trace, Peoria
- Kamla Kaur Convenience, 1108 W. Main St., Peoria
- Kamla Kaur Management, 1900 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria
- RSM Management, 710 W. Detweiller Dr., Peoria
- KKG5, 337 State Highway 32, Stewardson and 1500 Church St., Xenia, Illinois
- KKG4, 614 S. Commercial St., Harrisburg and 1117 E., Metropolis, Illinois
- KKG 2, 500 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, Illinois
- KKG 1, 113 W Green St. Centralia and 5728 State Route 154, Pickneyville
- SPM Group, 46th N. Fourth St., Albion and 107 N. Main St., Wayne City, Illinois
The next court date for all three men is Oct. 26.