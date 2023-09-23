3 Illinois sheriff's deputies injured while disposing bomb

Three Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies were injured while disposing of dynamite Saturday morning in Wisconsin.

The deputies, who work for the county bomb team, were requested to respond to the 10000 block of Cheophas Road in Beloit, Wisconsin, for a report of dynamite inside a trailer on the property, officials said.

While they were disposing of the dynamite, three deputies were injured, according to the Winnebago County sheriff. They were all transported to a local hospital for their injuries. Their conditions were not provided.

It was not immediately clear whether the dynamite detonated while deputies were disposing of it.

Winnebago and Rock County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.