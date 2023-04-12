3 Illinois universities remain on strike, call on Pritzker to intervene

Three Illinois universities remain on strike Wednesday and are now calling for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to intervene.

Faculty members at Chicago State University have been on strike since last week and are currently in bargaining sessions.

Union members at CSU, Eastern Illinois and Governors State University are seeking similar contracts: increased pay, balanced workloads and more resources for students.

In Charleston at the EIU campus, students have joined striking staff as they also return to the bargaining table Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

At Governor's State, the faculty walkout began Tuesday.

GSU's Administration says it made its largest offer in 15 years last week, but it was rejected.

Gov. Pritzker encourages productive bargaining sessions between the university administration and faculty.

"Through these talks, we are confident a fair contract agreement can be reached in a timely manner," said Pritzker.

