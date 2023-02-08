3 in custody after crashing stolen car in Chicago's Chatham: police

Illinois State Police arrested three people who fled from a stolen vehicle in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police say the car the suspects fled from was reported stolen in South Holland and later crashed in 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue.

The three suspects were taken into custody near 87th Street and State Street where the car was recovered.

One of the suspects was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants and vehicle were turned over to the South Holland Police Department.