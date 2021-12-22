3 in custody after fleeing in stolen vehicle from Illinois State Police

Three suspects were taken into custody after fleeing from Illinois State Police in a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.

At about 2:20 a.m., the Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network broadcasted information about a vehicle that was carjacked in Chicago.

ISP troopers located the vehicle on Interstate 80 at milepost 82 just before 4 a.m.

Troopers initiated a felony traffic stop, and while the vehicle initially stopped, it ended up fleeing the scene.

ISP units followed the vehicle on I-80 westbound to Exit 33, where the vehicle exited, police said.

The vehicle crashed into a tree near a residential home and three male suspects fled the scene.

All three were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

An 18-year-old woman and two juvenile females were also in the car.

The alleged driver, Shimund R. Jones, 23, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and child endangerment.

"These arrests send the message to those inflicting violence on our communities that they can run but they can’t hide," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "I am extremely proud of all of our ISP troopers who continue to work hard and successfully bring these suspects into custody."

The investigation into the aggravated carjacking is ongoing with the Chicago Police Department.