3 in custody after gunman robs business in the Loop

Three people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a business in the Loop.

A 26-year-old man was working inside a business at 2:28 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clark Street when a gunman entered, pointed a firearm at him and demanded money from the register, police said.

The man complied and the gunman ran out with an unknown amount of cash, police said.

The gunman fled the scene with two other suspects who were waiting outside the business during the robbery, police said.

The trio was located a short time later and was placed into custody, police said.

Charges are pending.