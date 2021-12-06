3 in custody after shots fired at two Chicago police officers in Chatham

Three people are in custody after shots were fired at Chicago police officers in Chatham Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the 7900 block of South Vincennes.

Just after 11 p.m., a male and a female officer were traveling in their vehicle westbound on Vincennes when they heard a gunshot, police said.

A vehicle was traveling westbound in the lane next to the officers, attempting to flee the scene.

The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply, police said.

The vehicle then stopped in an alley in the 7700 block of South Emerald.

A 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old man exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

They were apprehended moments later and placed into custody, police said.

A 29-year-old woman, who was also traveling in the vehicle, was placed into custody as well.

No officers were injured, and police did not return fire.

Charges are currently pending.