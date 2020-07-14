3 in custody after vehicle crash, armed robbery on Lake Shore Drive on the Near South Side

A trio was arrested Tuesday after they caused a rear-end crash near McCormick Place and then robbed the people in the other car.

About 1:20 a.m. a vehicle stopped suddenly while driving north on Lake Shore drive, causing a crash in the 2200 block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

After being struck, two men and a woman stepped out and punched the other vehicle’s passengers, two women, ages 21 and 22, and a 22-year-old man, while they were observing the damage, police said.

One of the men flashed a handgun at the 22-year-old man, while the other man hit the vehicle’s windshield with a bat, police said. The trio took one of the woman’s personal property before driving off in their own car.

The trio were arrested a few blocks away in the 2400 block of South Federal Street, police said.

Everyone refused medical treatment, police said.

The victims of the robbery refuse to press charges.