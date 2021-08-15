3 in serious condition, including 17-year-old boy, after being shot at an apartment building in Woodlawn

Three people were shot at an apartment building Saturday night in Woodlawn.

The shooting occurred in the 6200 block of South Rhodes just after 11:30 p.m.

A 49-year-old woman was outside of the building on the steps when she was shot in the torso. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A 55-year-old man was shot inside the building on the steps. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

A 17-year-old boy was inside the building in the hallway when he was shot in the shoulder, hand and leg.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

There is no description of the offender at this time.

None of the victims appear to be known by police.

Area One detectives continue to investigate.